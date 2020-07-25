Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 45,771 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $4,029,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

