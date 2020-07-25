Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 25,014 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,973,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $595,270,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,893,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,396,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 557,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 843,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,108,000 after purchasing an additional 127,502 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

HAE stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $132,412.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $101,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

