Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 22,587 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

MRK stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

