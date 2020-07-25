Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 18,320 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $19,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of CPK opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

