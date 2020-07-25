Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.58% of The Ensign Group worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,424,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 69,380 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,033,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in The Ensign Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in The Ensign Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

