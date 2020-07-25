Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 509,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 268,732 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of ST stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

