Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $17,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,215.88.

AZO stock opened at $1,168.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,130.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,057.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

