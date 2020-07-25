Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Amdocs stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

