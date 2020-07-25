Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 66,091 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,091 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.12% of NetApp worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

