Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 28,220 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $19,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $91.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.