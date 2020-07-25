Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 13,210 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $15,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.25.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $124.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.