Boralex Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BLX. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Boralex from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.67.

BLX opened at C$34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.32. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$36.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.