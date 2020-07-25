Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 678.08 ($8.34).

LON BOY opened at GBX 589 ($7.25) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 628.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 673.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 975 ($12.00).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

