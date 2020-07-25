Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Group worth $34,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

BX opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.