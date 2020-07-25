BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel Sells 2,182 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $570.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
