BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel Sells 2,182 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $570.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

