Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0996 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00001040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $571.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

