BitBall Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $336,551.15 and approximately $86,445.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040535 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,639.53 or 1.00656940 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00155765 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000768 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,153,032 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.