BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Insider Sells $16,430,570.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
