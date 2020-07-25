BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Insider Sells $16,430,570.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.56 and a beta of 1.09. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

