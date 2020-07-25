Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Biogen worth $23,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $272.33 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 34.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.75.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

