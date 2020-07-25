Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.12, approximately 305,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 866% from the average daily volume of 31,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $16.01 million during the quarter.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, insider William D. Pitchford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 18,367 shares of company stock worth $81,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 1,338.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 107,202 shares during the period. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

