BidaskClub Upgrades Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Hold

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $749.87 million, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.42. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $10,342,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth about $8,834,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Xperi by 116.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Xperi by 215.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 104,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.