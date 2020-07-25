BidaskClub Upgrades Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to “Sell”

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.18.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $131.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,343 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after purchasing an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,697,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after purchasing an additional 195,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

