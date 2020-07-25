BidaskClub Upgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Strong-Buy

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $130.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $135.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after acquiring an additional 427,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.