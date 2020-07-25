BidaskClub Downgrades J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

Shares of JBHT opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.30. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $138.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,457 shares of company stock worth $12,147,241 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $2,329,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

