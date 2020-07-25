BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.90) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,709.80 ($21.04) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a twelve month high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

