BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.90) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,709.80 ($21.04) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a twelve month high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

