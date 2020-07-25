Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €59.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($66.85) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.85 ($58.26).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €44.50 ($50.00) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($89.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.54.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

