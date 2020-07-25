Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

