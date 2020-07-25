Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,506 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

