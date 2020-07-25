Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

