Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.00. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 460,305 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

