Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer Sells 50,000 Shares

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266,562 shares in the company, valued at C$4,432,967.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Bear Creek Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

