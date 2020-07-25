Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $27.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of BECN opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

