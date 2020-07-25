BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.94

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 2125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

BBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.60.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $204.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. BBX Capital had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BBX Capital Corp will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BBX Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 415,740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BBX Capital by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 222,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BBX Capital by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 474,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,441,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 226,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 100,292 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

