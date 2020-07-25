Barrington Research Weighs in on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.93 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.