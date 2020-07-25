Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded AB SKF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AB SKF currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

