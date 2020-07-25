Barclays Raises Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $10.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price upped by Barclays from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $939.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $15.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,216 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,125,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 519,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

