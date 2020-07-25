Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 130 at Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BARC. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 152.29 ($1.87).

BARC opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.40) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37). The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.24.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

