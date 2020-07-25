Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 651 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,362,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,630,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD opened at $196.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,260.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.53. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.37.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

