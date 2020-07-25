Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,357 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,536 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $152.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.44. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.76.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,054. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

