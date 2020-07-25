Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $171.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

