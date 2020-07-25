Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,859,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

