Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

