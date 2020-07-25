Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,800 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PACCAR by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $87.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

