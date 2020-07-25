Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 20,500 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 394.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,966,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Fastenal by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after buying an additional 500,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 49,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $683,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,575. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

