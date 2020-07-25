Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $682,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

TSN opened at $60.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

