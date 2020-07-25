Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.84, for a total value of $636,173.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $862.72 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $891.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $756.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.