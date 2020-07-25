Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

