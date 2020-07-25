Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 22,900 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 237,182 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BCE by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

