Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 7,558 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

