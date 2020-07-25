Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,162 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cognex were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 535,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $64.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

